Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU intelligence analysis professor talks implications of Russia’s withdrawal from arms treaty

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A professor of intelligence analysis at James Madison University says Russia’s recent withdrawal from an arms control treaty with the U.S. further increases tension between the two nations and can have long-standing impacts.

“The big issue in all this is just the further disintegration of relations and what that means for further conflict in Eastern Europe,” Philip Baxter said.

According to the U.S. State Department, the New START treaty was entered into force in 2011 and places limits on all Russian-deployed intercontinental-range nuclear weapons.

Baxter says a major takeaway from the suspension of the agreement is the loss of information-sharing between the two countries.

“We will not have inspectors on the ground to see the status of some of their nuclear arsenals, production facilities, and so forth and likewise, the Russians won’t see our facilities either. So that’s one of the disadvantages that we lose that valuable piece of intelligence that comes from those visits,” Baxter said.

He adds that the potential for arms racing is slim.

“There’s a number of reasons for that. First, Russia can’t afford to do that financially, and they’ve actually committed to staying in compliance with New START even though it will not be legislatively in effect. On the other hand, the U.S. does not have the infrastructure to quickly build up its nuclear arsenals,” Baxter explained.

The suspension of the agreement can also set a negative precedent for future nuclear weapon agreements.

Baxter says that is because this could mark the end of bilateral agreements, as future agreements could involve the participation of China, as they have been building up their arsenals to near the levels of Russia and the U.S.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball seen in Staunton 2-22-23
CHECK IT OUT: fireball caught on video in Staunton
(Source: MGN)
Waynesboro man sentenced to 12-years in prison
The man who discovered the body is hoping investigators can determine who she was and what...
Man finds woman’s body along river in West Virginia
Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals on Thursday morning after a...
Bus carrying Delaware State women’s bowling team crashes on I-85
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

Blue Ridge Community College
Worlds of Work Expo returns to show 7th graders in the Shenandoah Valley career opportunities
Va police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County wreck
The scene where an SUV was found submerged in Nelson County.
Final missing body recovered from Rockfish River after December incident
The fate of an annual tournament and children's tennis activities are at stake if the courts...
JMU men’s tennis coach Secord gets contract extension