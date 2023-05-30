Benefit brunch to support Staunton’s Art Hive

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An art center is coming to the Staunton community. Kirsten Schneider and Mary Pearce say they started the Art Hive to revolutionize the local art scene.

This creative reuse and art center will support two initiatives. One initiative is offering artists and creatives the opportunity to reuse materials that otherwise would end up in a landfill. The other is also supporting artists with a physical space to work.

“We also wanted to have a community space that artists can drop in if they don’t have community space or just want camaraderie in a creative way,” Pearce explained.

Kirsten Schneider co-founded the space and says the goal of the Art Hive is to allow everyone to be creative. She emphasizes the space is for all kinds of creators not just visual artists.

“Writers, storytellers, musicians, also people that maybe cannot afford to try different things. The creative reuse thing is so great if you want to try a different thing but it costs a lot of money,” Schneider explained. “We want everybody to be able to be creative not just those who have the money to do it.”

There will be a benefit brunch on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to support the hive. Tickets are $100 and there will be an interactive art project and food from a menu curated by a New York Chef. There will also be a performance by Ethan Hawkins.

The founders describe the reuse part of the space as a craft thrift store in which the items are sold at a discounted rate. If you are interested in donating materials from furniture, fabric, wood, plastics and much more, visit their website to learn how to contribute to a masterpiece.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.