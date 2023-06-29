A sustainable art center is opening up in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Art Hive is a new art center in Staunton dedicated to repurposing trash into art.

The Art Hive repurposes thrown out items into creative works of art. They have CD lanterns and chandelier planting pots on display.

The center works with artists and creatives to give a safe space for communities to gather. They offer classes and workshops for people to step out of their comfort zone and learn new forms of art.

“It gives people the opportunity to try new things without spending a whole lot of money,” Mary Pearce, co-founder of Art Hive, said. “Again, the main thing to and in addition to that is keeping all that away from the landfill.”

The other co-founder, Kirsten Schneider, said the recycled materials they get provide inspiration for her and other artists.

“Creative reuse materials that come in, some of them seem sort of off the wall but they really spur people’s creativity,” Schneider said. “Buttons, CD’s and we just got a chandelier.”

The Art Hive will have a soft opening on July 1. The co-founders said the event will be open to everyone and encourage people to bring an open mind.

