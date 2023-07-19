JMU’s new climate science minor putting students at forefront of research

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lately there have been extreme weather conditions around the country and in the Shenandoah Valley, but what can impact how the weather behaves, or even the climate?

That’s what staff at James Madison University say they hope to learn and teach students through a new climate science curriculum.

“There’s this hunger for learning the details so specifically what parts of earth’s climate system are changing, how do human activities specifically factor into this and where do these kinds of changes fall within our broad understanding of Earth’s very deep and long history,” assistant professor of geology and environmental science Dr. Bill Lukens said.

Dr. Lukens is one of several program coordinators for the new Climate Science minor. He and his colleague Mary Kimsey will teach students about the geography, chemistry, geologic record, and analytical methods associated with the Earth’s climate systems and the impacts of climate change on weather.

Dr. Lukens says students will also have the opportunity to be a part of new research projects that he and Kimsey conduct, bringing them to the forefront of the latest information on the topics.

“We look forward to growing the program and adding new courses, but really we’re offering employable skills for students that will translate into whatever industries or disciplines they think that they’re going to explore after they graduate,” Dr. Lukens said.

The minor will also offer students the opportunity for internships, and James Madison University will welcome the first students enrolled in the minor this fall.

