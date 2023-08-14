Lane widening project on Woodrow Wilson Parkway begins

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Two lanes will be added to Route 262 in Augusta County near Staunton between Route 613 and 252.

Ken Slack, VDOT Staunton District Communications, said there will be two northbound lanes and two southbound lanes. The contractor is planning to start the project this week.

“It will be a true divided highway between Middlebrook Ave. and Old Greenville Road,” said Slack.

Slack said because the grading was done years ago, most of the work is going to be taking place away from the existing roadway.

“For the most part, we will have just shoulder closures, toward the end of the project, as they are tying in the new lanes and getting traffic moved onto them, we will have some lane closures out there that people will need to look out for,” said Slack.

He said while most of the work will be done out of the way of the traffic, drivers need to watch out for things like construction equipment and to be mindful of the work zone.

”As with any work zone we just ask people to give it their full attention you know put down all distractions especially in a work zone because you know conditions change sometimes there are traffic lane shifts, shoulder closures, lane closures, not to mention folks out there that are working potentially in harm’s way,” said Slack.

Slack said the project is starting this week and should be complete by Spring 2024.

