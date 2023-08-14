Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Lane widening project on Woodrow Wilson Parkway begins

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Two lanes will be added to Route 262 in Augusta County near Staunton between Route 613 and 252.

Ken Slack, VDOT Staunton District Communications, said there will be two northbound lanes and two southbound lanes. The contractor is planning to start the project this week.

“It will be a true divided highway between Middlebrook Ave. and Old Greenville Road,” said Slack.

Slack said because the grading was done years ago, most of the work is going to be taking place away from the existing roadway.

“For the most part, we will have just shoulder closures, toward the end of the project, as they are tying in the new lanes and getting traffic moved onto them, we will have some lane closures out there that people will need to look out for,” said Slack.

He said while most of the work will be done out of the way of the traffic, drivers need to watch out for things like construction equipment and to be mindful of the work zone.

”As with any work zone we just ask people to give it their full attention you know put down all distractions especially in a work zone because you know conditions change sometimes there are traffic lane shifts, shoulder closures, lane closures, not to mention folks out there that are working potentially in harm’s way,” said Slack.

Slack said the project is starting this week and should be complete by Spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Bedolla’s red Ford SUV was found abandoned in Waynesboro on August 14.
Vehicle of wanted man found abandoned in Waynesboro
The Queen City's "friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."
‘With great power, comes great responsibility,’ Queen City’s super hero says
Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Police ask community to check doorbell cameras for escaped inmate
Vendors set up at Yard Crawl
Route 11 Yard Crawl brings vendors and buyers to the Shenandoah Valley

Latest News

Verona Community Center was searched for suspicious items
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responds to bomb threat in Verona
Lane widening project on Woodrow Wilson Parkway begins
Harrisonburg man sentenced on possessing, distributing child pornography charges
Harrisonburg man sentenced on child pornography charges
Harrisonburg man sentenced on child pornography charges