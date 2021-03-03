Officials: 3 Maryland residents arrested in Strasburg on drug-related charges

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reports three Baltimore, Md. individuals were arrested in Strasburg on various drug charges.

According to a press release from the Task Force, on Tuesday, March 2, officials conducted an operation where an undercover Task Force officer contacted Jerrod Allen Baker, 23, of Baltimore, and arranged to purchase an amount of crack cocaine. The release goes on to say Baker agreed to travel from Maryland to Strasburg, Va. to deliver the drugs, and when Baker arrived at the prearranged location, he was arrested.

Officials say at the arrest, officers seized approximately 57 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $2,600 from Baker.

The press release says additionally, an undercover Task Force officer contacted Robert Dwayne Carter Smith Jr., 18, of Baltimore, and arranged to purchase an amount of fentanyl. Officials say Smith agreed to deliver the fentanyl to the undercover officer in Strasburg and was arrested along with Andre Maurice Bell Jr., 19, of Baltimore, at the prearranged location when he arrived.

Officials say when the two individuals were arrested, Task Force officers seized approximately 500 capsules of fentanyl with a street value of $15,000, one firearm and $1,800 that was in Smith and Bell’s possession at the time of their arrest.

According to the press release, the three individuals were charged with the following:

Jerrod Allen Baker, 23, of Baltimore, Md.: One count of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance, one count of distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance and one count of transporting more than one ounce of a schedule I/II controlled substance into the Commonwealth

Robert Dwayne Carter Smith Jr., 18, of Baltimore, Md. and Andre Maurice Bell Jr., 19, of Baltimore, Md.: One count of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance, one count of distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance, one count of transporting more than one ounce of a schedule I/II controlled substance into the Commonwealth, one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance and conspiracy.

