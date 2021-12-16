Advertisement

Gov. Justice proposes 5% pay raise for state employees

Gov. Justice joins legislative leadership to make an announcement Thursday.
Gov. Justice joins legislative leadership to make an announcement Thursday.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice proposed a 5 percent pay raise for state employees, along with an additional one-time supplement payment of 2.5 percent.

The Governor announced both measures during a Thursday morning virtual press conference with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Senate President Craig Blair.

The Republican governor cited the courageous work of state employees and the difficulties many face with inflation in justifying the additional pay. He also credited state’s financial position in making the proposal possible, however, he did not give specifics on how the salary increase and supplement will be paid for.

The 5 percent salary increase will be considered by the Legislature early next year.

The Governor said the 2.5 percent supplement, which he referred to as a inflation vaccine or the ‘inflatocine’, will ease concerns related to rising prices experienced during Thanksgiving and Christmas. He said state employees will receive the supplement as soon as it receives the blessing of the House and Senate, although it was unclear when that measure would be taken up.

The following statement was released from Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, regarding the Governor’s announcement Thursday morning:

“Our state employees have been a major part of helping us rebuild West Virginia’s economy. Without their dedication, especially throughout the last two years, there is no way our state would be seeing the kind of growth, prosperity, and success that we have. Through every department and agency, in every school, in every area of West Virginia, our state employees have worked together under unprecedented and challenging circumstances to get the job done. Because of their work, we have all seen the benefit. On behalf of the Senate, I thank each and every one of you. Great things will continue to come our way as long as we all work together as partners to make West Virginia great. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all.”

