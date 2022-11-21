Jupiter changes its apparent motion up in the sky this week

(WHSV) - A quiet week coming up as Jupiter ends its retrograde loop, changing its apparent motion up in the sky.

JUPITER COMPLETES RETROGRADE LOOP

On Thursday, Jupiter will complete its retrograde loop, meaning its apparent position in the sky will change versus other objects. Jupiter was moving more west relative to other objects in the sky as the days progressed. Now it will be moving more east in the sky every night relative to other objects.

LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose another 10 minutes of daylight. By November 28th, we will be down to 9 hours and 45 minutes of daylight and up to 14 hours and 15 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 7:03 am to 7:10 am and sunsets will move from 4:58 pm to 4:55 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Nov 21 7:03 am 4:58 pm 9 hrs, 55 mins Nov 22 7:04 am 4:58 pm 9 hrs, 54 mins Nov 23 7:05 am 4:57 pm 9 hrs, 52 mins Nov 24 7:06 am 4:57 pm 9 hrs, 51 mins Nov 25 7:07 am 4:56 pm 9 hrs, 49 mins Nov 26 7:08 am 4:56 pm 9 hrs, 48 mins Nov 27 7:09 am 4:56 pm 9 hrs, 47 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Mon Nov 21, 6:03 pm 5 min 26° 10° above W 14° above NNE Wed Nov 23, 6:04 pm 4 min 15° 10° above NW 10° above NNE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time New Moon November 23rd, 5:57 pm First Quarter Moon November 30th, 9:36 am Full Moon December 7th, 11:08 pm Third Quarter Moon December 16th, 3:56 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: No good view this week. Rises just after sunrise in the east and sets just after sunset in the west. Located very close to the sun in the sky.

Mars: Currently rising around 6 pm in the northeastern sky, in the sky all night, and in the western sky around sunrise.

Jupiter: Located in the east-southeastern sky around sunset and visible most of the night, it sets in the west by around 2 am.

Saturn: Located in the southern sky around sunset and sets around 10:30 pm in the western sky.

