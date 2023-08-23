Getting around long wait times at the doctor’s office

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Medical wait times can vary, depending on the practice, when trying to set up an appointment.

“It can be anywhere from weeks to months. Certainly there are times where a schedule does open up for one reason or another,” said Dr. John Wenger with Sentara RMH.

He noted it can be more difficult for new patients to set up an appointment than it is for established patients.

“In some of our larger clinics the wait time may be much shorter because there are more clinicians there working,” said Dr. Wenger.

He said there are a few options if you need care immediately.

“Some of our practices in the Harrisonburg area do refer to an overflow clinic that is at the East Market Street Health Center where a nurse practitioner can see people more urgently,” said Dr. Wenger.

Sentara Primary Care and Therapy Center in Staunton does take walk-ins. Wenger said virtual visits are another option for care.

“On the Sentara website, the virtual visit option does give some criteria to help guide patients as to whether their need is appropriate for that kind of visit or would need an in-person visit,” said Dr. Wenger.

He said it is important to have a primary care provider, even if there is no urgent need, and it is the most cost-effective. He said it is important to make sure you are getting the right care at the right place.

“In the United States, it is estimated that 80 percent of what is seen in the emergency room across the country are really primary care type visits that is they can be addressed and taken care of in a primary care setting,” said Dr. Wenger.

You can use the MyChart app to get the paperwork done prior to the visit completed before you show up. This can cut down your check-in time.

